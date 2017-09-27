Money Talks: European cities suffering from tourist fatigue

Tourism can be a huge driver of economic growth. But some cities can become victims of their own success. One example is Oxford in the UK. The home of Britain's oldest university is debating how to handle the growing number of visitors it receives every year. As Shaun Hassett reports from the city, it is not the only one in Europe having the same discussion.