One on One Express: Nurul Islam, President of Arakan Rohingya National Organisation

Some have called it genocide. Others have referred to it as ethnic cleansing. Killing, rape and mass migration. This is what the Rohingya Muslims continue to face. There have been condemnations. But what about action? We talk to Nurul Islam, President of Arakan Rohingya National Organisation.