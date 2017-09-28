Money Talks: Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women drivers

There have been celebrations in living rooms around Saudi Arabia today. Saudi women will not be confined to the back seat of their cars for much longer. The world's only country to ban women from driving says it will begin issuing licenses to them from 2018. Mobin Nasir reports on how letting women take the wheel fits into the Kingdom's plans to increase their participation in the workforce. Discussion between geopolitics expert and author of upcoming book 'Saudi, Inc.' Ellen Wald and TRT World's Edtior-at-large Craig Copetas.