Preview of Vancouver International Film Festival with Jose Teodoro

Autumn is known as the season of festivals among movie fans. And the festive spirit goes into full gear with Canada's second largest film event, featuring 365 motion pictures from more than 70 countries. To share his own impressions film critic Jose Teodoro joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world