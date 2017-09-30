Macadamia Farmers: Macadamia industry promising for Kenyan economy

Kenyan farmers have cracked into the macadamia nut business. It's become a major source of income for thousands of people. And with international demand soaring, many farmers are calling macadamia the green gold. Nafisa Latic reports.