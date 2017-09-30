Palestinian Women Football: Women sport teams on rise despite stereotypes

More Palestinian girls in the occupied West Bank are now playing sports. With female football teams on the rise, one young woman hopes to level the playing field for future generations. TRT World's Yasin Eken reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world