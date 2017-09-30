The War in Yemen: UN agrees to probe war crimes in Yemen

The UN Human Rights Council is sending war crimes investigators to Yemen. They'll examine suspected human rights violations by all warring parties in a country, that the UN says, faces the world's greatest humanitarian disaster. Elizabeth Maddock reports.