Marseille Knife Attack: Two women stabbed to death at railway station

French President Emmanuel Macron says he's outraged by a barbarous attack that left two people dead in Marsellile. Two women were stabbed on Sunday afternoon at a train station in the city. The man reponsible was shot dead by soldiers and the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. Nafisa Latic reports.