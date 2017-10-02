The UK warns Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute

The US and Britain are old allies but a trade dispute involving a Canadian aircraft maker and Boeing is putting real strain the relationship. The US government has slapped big tariffs on Bombardier, accusing it of unfair competition. Bombardier sells small passenger jets in the US and they are made in Northern Ireland. The dispute has raised a question mark over the future of four thousand people employed there. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world