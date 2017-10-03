A modern day feminist Western 'My Pure Land'

Here is another film that made people recall the term 'Feminist-Western'. It's not an unheard term, but it's not common either. It's also the theme of Britain's selection for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. "My Pure Land" is set in Pakistan and is a true story about resistance. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world