Money Talks: Financial markets hit by post-referendum violence in Catalonia

The crackdown by Spanish police on voters in Catalonia's independence referendum shocked the world. The region contributes around 19% of Spain's gross domestic product. So it is not too surprising that the clashes have also put a dent in financial markets. Investors are bracing themselves for more economic uncertainty if the Catalan government declares independence following the vote. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Barcelona and Jameel Ahmad, the Vice President of Market Research at ForexTime joins us from Limassol.