Life and times of the music mogul Clive Davis in a new documentary

Music documentaries, usually aim to go behind the mystique of the figures they're covering to reveal the true selves of the artists. But only a few manage to crack the celebrity smokescreen. One documentary which does just that candidly reveals the life and times of record producer Clive Davis. This is his story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world