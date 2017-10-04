Money Talks: European Parliament votes to delay Brexit talks

Members of the European Parliament have voted overwhelmingly against the EU entering the next phase of Brexit talks with the UK. EU leaders insist Britain must first agree on three key separation issues; the financial settlement, the future rights of EU citizens and the Irish border. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world