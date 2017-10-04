Palestine School Safety: Students face threats on the way to school

It's International Walk to School Day, where kids from more than 40 countries participate in events meant to keep children active and safe. In some places though, the simple act of walking to school is more difficult than many can imagine. Mohammad Hamayel reports from the West Bank. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world