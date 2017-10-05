Las Vegas Massacre: Mystery surrounds shooter's motive

New footage has emerged showing concert goers fleeing the gun attack at that country musical festival. Mark Gay looks now at the many questions surrounding the shooting. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world