Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Lack of food in camps causing child diseases

The UN says that nearly sixty percent of the half-a-million Rohingya Muslims who have poured into Bangladesh are children. According to UNICEF, newborn babies are falling sick and malnourished as their parents struggle to find food and water. Tom Fredericks reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world