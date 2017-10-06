Cambodia crackdown

A report by Human Rights Watch has revealed that civil and political rights are deteriorating in Cambodia. It comes off the back of the arrests of multiple opposition members and a clampdown on the press. All domestic media is now under government control. Prime Minister Hun Sen is one of the world's longest serving leaders, and critics say he's attempting to extend his power. Elections don't take place until next year, but the crackdown has forced half of the main opposition party to flee.