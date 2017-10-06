Catalonia Referendum: Spain apologies to Catalans injured by police

The Spanish government has apologised to people injured by police during Catalonia's independence referendum. This is Madrid's first apology for the violence on Sunday, which injured hundreds. Catalan leader Charles Poog-de-mont will convene a parliamentary session on Tuesday, at which lawmakers will discuss a report on the violence