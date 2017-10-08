Turkey's Border Operations: Erdogan says serious operation under way in Syria

Despite Turkey's military deployment on the Syrian border, Turkish troops are not yet inside Idlib. Tom Fredericks explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world