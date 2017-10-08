Algeria Street Music: Algeria’s street performers enthral public

Whether it is playing traditional folk music or popular songs, street artists and performers are brightening up the streets of the Algerian capital. Gladys N-jorgay Morgan has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world