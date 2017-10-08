Catalonia Referendum: People rallied in Barcelona

In Barcelona, hundreds of thousands of people have rallied against the idea of Catalonia's independence from Spain. They carried banners saying "Together we are stronger" and "Catalonia is Spain". Catalan authorities are expected to declare some form of independence this week. Francis Collings has more from Barcelona.