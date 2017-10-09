Money Talks: Netflix hikes subscription fees

Cannot get enough of House of Cards, Narcos and Stranger Things? Well, get ready to pay more for the privilege of watching them because Netflix is raising its prices. While subscribers may be annoyed over having to dig a little deeper into their pockets, investors seem to love the idea. Head of Research, Manhattan Venture Partners, Santosh Rao joins us to discuss whether the move makes business sense for Netflix.