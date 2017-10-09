Money Talks: Online sales soar ahead of Diwali in India

Diwali, is a time for celebration across India but it also means serious business. And online retailers are stacking up discounts to entice buyers. Mobin Nasir reports on the billion-dollar war chest that Amazon India and Flipkart are using to sweeten the deal for shoppers. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world