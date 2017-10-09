Turkey's Border Operation: Turkish troops have entered Syria

Turkish forces have crossed into Syria as part of plans to set up de-escalation zones in Idlib. Their mission is to implement a ceasefire as part of an international agreement between Turkey, Iran and Russia last month. The aim is to allow civilians to return to their homes and deliver aid supplies. Nicole Johnston reports from the Turkey-Syrian border.