Boko Haram Trial: 2,300 suspects on trial behind closed doors

In Nigeria, hundreds of suspected members of Boko Haram are set to face court. But the trials will be held behind closed doors - and critics have raised concerns about the process. Staci Bivens has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world