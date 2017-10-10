The War in Syria: Douma artist makes the most of war remnants

Syria has been ravaged by fighting for more than six years. That includes the besieged city of Douma in the countryside around the capital Damascus. One man there is trying to bring hope back to his city by turning weapons of war into works of art. Denee Savoia reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world