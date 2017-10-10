Mission Accomplished?: UN blamed for introducing cholera in Haiti

The United Nations is withdrawing its peacekeepers from Haiti after 13 years. All this week, TRT World is focusing on the UN's legacy there. In the second part of our series, our Latin America Correspondent Anelise Borges takes a look at how a cholera epidemic claimed more than 10 thousand lives and destroyed trust between locals and peacekeepers. A warning that some viewers may find the following images disturbing. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world