Money Talks: India's top court bans firecrackers on Diwali

It is called the Festival of Lights and no Diwali is complete without fireworks. But the Supreme Court of India has banned the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi because it says they contribute to air pollution. Mobin Nasir reports on the impact of the decision on businesses, and on the holiday spirit.