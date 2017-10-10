Kenya Elections: Opposition leader Odinga withdraws

Kenya's opposition leader has pulled out of the upcoming presidential election. Originally, Raila Odinga lost to his rival, President Uhuru Kenyatta in August. But the Supreme Court annulled the results. Odinga says he still doesn't trust the process and is urging supporters to boycott the re-run election. Staci Bivens has more.