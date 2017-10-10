California Wildfires: More than 20K residents displaced from fires

More than one hundred people have been reported missing as wildfires blaze through the U-S state of California. At least 15 people have died and thousands of residents have been evacuated. Drought, low humidity and high winds are fuelling the flames. Kate Fisher has more.