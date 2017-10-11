Catalonia Referendum: Puigdemont suspends independence declaration

We start in Spain, where Catalonia's leaders have signed a declaration of independence after the referendum that produced an overwhelming decision to breakaway from the rest of the country. Catalonia's president says the people's will must be respected, but he won't start the independence process immediately in order to allow for talks with the government in Madrid. Our Europe correspondent Francis Collings reports from Barcelona.