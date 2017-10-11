Money Talks: French public sector workers protest against Macrons labor reforms

Thousands of French public sector workers have gone on strike. They are protesting against President Emmanuel Macron's labor reforms which aim to cut more than one hundred thousand jobs. They are also angry at plans to freeze salaries and cut sick leave compensation. Among those who have gone off work are air traffic controllers, resulting in almost 30% of the flights from France being cancelled. Elena Casas has been among the striking workers in Paris. Craig Copetas joins us from Paris with his analysis.