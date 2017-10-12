Palestine Embroidery: Ancient needlework helps refugees in poverty

Palestine's distinctive embroidery, known as tatreez, is an art form that goes back centuries. Today tatreez has become a lifeline, connecting women to their heritage and providing refugees with much-needed income. In Jordan's largest refugee camp, a new project is modernizing the traditional embroidery for the next generation. Ben Said has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world