Turkey-US Relations: Visa row scraps vacations and business deals

The US Secretary of State has spoken by phone with his Turkish counterpart, and according to a statement, expressed 'profound concern' over the detention of diplomatic staff in Turkey. The phone call is the highest level contact since the suspension of visa services by both countries. The suspension has disrupted the plans of thousands of Turkish tourists, students and business people. It's also caused a loss of vital income for some small businesses here in Instanbul. Shamim Chowdhury went to meet some of those affected.