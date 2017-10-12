Money Talks: Devastating wildfire hits Northern California

'Hell on Earth', that's how residents of California are describing the forest fires that have torn through the state since October 8, 2017. They are the fifth-most devastating fires to ever hit the Golden State. The costs are already in the billions and counting.