Money Talks: Gulf Arab region to introduce value-added taxes

Oil prices may have ticked up since 2016, but they are still around half what they were in mid-2014. So governments in the Arabian Gulf have had to find new ways to raise revenues. And come January 2018, they are going to do something few would have thought they would see in that part of the world, they will be implementing a value added tax. Nawied Jabarkhyl looks at the implications for a region that built its reputation on being a tax-free haven. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world