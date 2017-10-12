WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roundtable: UK - Could a new centre party emerge?
The current state of politics in the UK has thrown up many uncertainties -- voter political allegiance among them. Are the politically homeless looking for a new party? One that's neither too left nor right but centre? A moderate, sensible, visionary voice of the people. After what many would say is the shambles of Brexit, would voters in the UK be open to a centrist party? It happened in France with Macron. Is a British political revolution quietly building? At the Roundtable British politician Lord Paddy Ashdown; Public relations executive and former political editor of the Daily Mail, James Chapman; Professor Richard Whitman from the University of Kent; And Labour party activist, Abby Tomlinson. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
Roundtable: UK - Could a new centre party emerge?
October 12, 2017
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us