Guggenheim's controversial exhibition 'Art and China after 1989: Theatre of the World'
The Guggenheim's latest exhibition, a sweeping look at Chinese art, was already making headlines long before it even opened to the public. Activists protested against several works, which featured live animals, leading the museum to take the unexpected step of removing pieces from the show in their original format. But as Jade Barker reports, the curators hope attention will now be on the works themselves and the impact they've had in the contemporary art world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 13, 2017
