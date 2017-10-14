Austria Elections: Polls show conservatives and far right on rise

Austrians are voting on Sunday in a snap election to choose a new government. Opinion polls suggest conservative and far right parties will do well at a time of heightened hostility towards Muslims and refugees. Iolo ap Dafydd has sent this report from Vienna.