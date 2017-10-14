Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Safe zones set up for refugee children in camps

More than half a million Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in recent weeks. 300-thousand of them are children. The United Nations says because many of the children are unaccompanied, they're at a high risk of being trafficked, so aid organizations in Bangladesh are scrambling to set up schools and safe zones. Christine Pirovolakis has this report.