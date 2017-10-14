Strait Talk: The crisis in Turkish-American ties is a culmination of years of differences

The current crisis in Turkish-American ties didn't happen overnight. It's the culmination of years of mistrust, broken promises, and strategic differences that played out into the open. Usmaan Lone explains. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world