Turkey-US Relations: Ankara, Washington visa restrictions

US diplomatic officials are visiting Ankara this Sunday to discuss the recent deterioration of relations with Turkey. Both countries have suspended all non-immigrant visa services in each other's countries after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul. Turkey accuses him of links to FETO - the Fetullah Terrorist Organization. As our correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports, there are also other major tensions between Turkey and the United States.