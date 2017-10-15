The Trump Presidency: Latinos remain among Trump's top supporters

It's the last day of the Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. President Donald Trump doesn't enjoy large support among Latinos, but the votes he got from the community were crucial to his surprise election win last year. Tetiana Anderson talked to some of them Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world