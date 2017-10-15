California Wildfires: More than 9,000 firefighters battling blazes

Deteriorating weather conditions are helping to reignite California's wildfires and the more than two dozen fires now stretch across an area more than 150 kilometres wide. At least 40 people have been killed while more than 90-thousand others across Northern California have been forced from their homes. Firefighters are making progress on some of the larger blazes. But new ones are springing up every few hours. Mary Maccarthy has this report on the challenges firefighting teams are facing. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world