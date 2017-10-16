California Wildfires: 100,000 people have now been displaced

Forty people have died and hundreds are still missing after wildfires ripped through large areas of northern California. 100-thousand evacuees have also had to leave their homes, as Correspondent Mary MacCarthy reports from California