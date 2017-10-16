Exclusive interview with Ai Weiwei on his new documentary 'Human Flow'

We''ll bring you their story shortly. But first here's a special report about one of the most famous contemporary artists in the world. Now Ai Weiwei is once again merging art and activism to shine a light on the human tragedy of the global refugee crisis. As he unveils both a documentary and a large-scale public art project on the subject in the US, Jade Barker sat down with him. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world