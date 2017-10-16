Roundtable: Is Kenya's democracy under threat?

Kenya in trouble - the election's a mess and trust is running low. Are things about to turn violent or can order be restored? Kenya is in political limbo - the election was overturned, and a re-run is now in doubt after the main opposition candidate pulled out. Is Kenya's very democracy at stake - and will there be violence once again?