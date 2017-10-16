WORLD
Money Talks: US considers ditching Iran nuclear deal
After years of wrangling, the international community finally persuaded Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions in 2015. But now, US president Donald Trump says it is the worst deal his country has ever been part of and he wants to scrap the nuclear accord. Mobin Nasir reports on how such a move could jeopardise billions of dollar worth of deals with Western companies, and Iran's own economic revival. For more, Hooshang Amir-Ahmadi, the founder and President of the American Iranian Council, joins us from New Jersey. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
