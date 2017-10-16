WORLD
Money Talks: European airlines keep going bust
It has been a tough few months for Europe's airlines. Italy's flag carrier, Alitalia went into bankruptcy on May 2, 2017 after Abu Dhabi-based Etihad withdrew its financial support. Three months later, Etihad pulled the plug on Air Berlin following years of losses at the German budget carrier. And on October 2, 2017 the UK's fifth biggest airline, Monarch, entered administration. Around 110,000 passengers were stranded. The company blamed lower demand for flights to Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey. For more, Aviation Entrepreneur Fabrizio Poli joins us from Manchester. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
