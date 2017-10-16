Money Talks: Emmanuel Macron meets union leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron has met the the heads of the country's biggest unions as he rolls out the second phase of labour reforms. Thousands of public sector workers in France are angry at Emmanuel Macron's budget cuts and pro-business agenda. They accuse him of favouring private businesses over state workers. For details, Elena Casas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world